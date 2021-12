IIHF to meet with NHL Players' Association as doubts persist over Beijing 2022 participation

International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) President Luc Tardiff remains hopeful National Hockey League (NHL) players will still participate at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, despite concerns being raised by league officials.

The Beijing 2022 tournament is currently expected to benefit from players from the NHL, the world's premier ice hockey league, which features Canadian and American teams.

NHL players missed out on Pyeongchang 2018, having previously competed in five consecutive Games from Nagano 1998.

An agreement between the IIHF, NHL and NHL Players’ Association was reached in September.

COVID-19 concerns have been raised in the build-up to the Games, particularly the potential quarantine period in China should a player test positive at Beijing 2022.

The NHL has also been hit by a series of postponements due to COVID-19 cases, which require matches to be rearranged.

Tardiff told the Russian state news agency TASS the IIHF would seek to talk to the NHL Players' Association regarding their participation at the Games.

IIHF President Luc Tardif is eager to have NHL players at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

"I spoke with the IOC (International Olympic Committee) and the Organising Committee, and we continue to work on organising the arrival of the NHL players, we are in close contact with the league," he said.

"Yes, they have concerns, because there are many cases related to positive tests and transfers of games.

"But in this situation, the light is still green.

"I will have a meeting with the union, and I think we will do our best.

"We have a plan B, but I do not want to organise it, because I believe that everything will work out.

"Covid will decide whether the players come or not, but I remain optimistic."

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman suggested earlier this week that it would be the players' decision whether to attend the Games, unless a union agreement can be reached.

Bettman reportedly claimed he found it difficult to believe players would attend if they knew they could face "an extra three weeks" in China if they tested positive.

This would affect not only national teams but also NHL teams upon the conclusion of the Olympics.

Sweden's Erik Karlsson has suggested he will not compete at the Games under the current conditions ©Getty Images

Under the second version of playbooks for Beijing 2022, athletes that test positive will be discharged from isolation when their body temperature returns to normal for three consecutive days, respiratory symptoms improve significantly, lung imaging shows improvement and two consecutive negative PCR tests are recorded within an interval of 24 hours.

People who test positive but are asymptomatic will be tested every day, beginning 24 hours after their last test.

Asymptomatic athletes could be discharged after recording two consecutive negative PCR test results with at least 24 hours between the two samples and no other COVID-19 symptoms.

Robin Lehner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights has already announced his withdrawal from the Games as a result of mental health concerns.

Sweden's Erik Karlsson, a silver medallist at Sochi 2014, told NBC Sports he was unlikely to play at Beijing 2022 if the situation remains the same.

The ice hockey competitions at Beijing 2022 are set to run from February 4 to 20 at the Beijing National Indoor Stadium and Wukesong Arena.

Hosts China will be in Group A alongside the United States, Canada and Germany.

The Czech Republic, Switzerland, Denmark and Russian Olympic Committee make up Group B, with Finland, Sweden, Latvia and Slovakia in Group C.