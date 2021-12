Gwangju and Daegu organise signature campaign to show public support for Asian Games bid

Gwangju and Daegu have launched a campaign seeking public support for a proposed joint bid for the 2038 Asian Games.

The South Korean cities announced their intention to jointly bid for the continental event last month.

The two cities are approximately 180 kilometres apart, but have cooperated for many years under the auspices of the Dalbit Alliance.

Both cities are reportedly seeking to secure 500,000 signatures to highlight public support to host the event, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The campaign is being held online and through written signatures.

Members of the public are required their sign their name and their place of residence.

Should organisers achieve their aim of one million signatures in total, they would reportedly be presented to South Korea's National Assembly.

The Bid Committee will need the endorsement of the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee if its candidature is to get as far as being proposed to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

South Korea has hosted the Asian Games three times before.

Incheon was the most recent host, in 2014, while Busan staged the Games in 2002 and Seoul was the destination of the 1986 event.

While Daegu and Gwangju have not staged the Asian Games before, they do have experience in putting on major sporting events and several existing facilities.

The 2003 Summer Universiade took place in Daegu, as did athletics' 2011 World Championships.

South Korea hosted the Asian Games back in 2014 ©Getty Images

The 2015 Summer Universiade was in Gwangju, and so too was the 2019 World Aquatics Championships.

Gwangju and Daegu also both hosted FIFA World Cup matches in 2002.

The 2038 Asian Games is the next available timeslot for the continental event, with the OCA having secured hosts for several editions.

Hangzhou in China is to hold the next Asian Games next year.

Japan will host the Asian Games in 2026 with Aichi-Nagoya staging the event.

The OCA held a bid race for the 2030 Asian Games last year, with Qatar's capital Doha awarded the event for the second time.

Saudi Arabia's capital city Riyadh was awarded the 2034 Games after missing out on 2030.