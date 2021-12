Beijing 2022 says taskforce will support stakeholders to secure Olympic flights

Beijing 2022 says a taskforce is being established to support stakeholders to secure flights for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Concerns over a lack of flights have persisted in the build-up to the Games, amid tight restrictions on entering China due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overseas attendees to the Games are set to rely on chartered or temporary planes to take them to the Chinese capital.

Thousands of athletes and officials are expected to head to Beijing for the Winter Olympics, scheduled to run from February 4 to 20 next year.

Temporary flights are set to be arranged from four hubs, located in Hong Kong, Paris, Singapore and Tokyo.

The first point of entry into China must be Beijing Capital International Airport.

Beijing 2022 said temporary flights had been successful in enabling stakeholders to participate in recent test events for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games during a press briefing.

Pierre Ducrey, the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Olympic Games operations director, said organisers needed to ensure the process was efficient for stakeholders with the Games now just 50 days away.

The increased demand for flights was highlighted, in comparison to the recent test event schedule.

Beijing 2022 were encouraged to ensure flexibility regarding accommodation, due to its link to the flight situation for the Games.

Beijing 2022 highlighted success of temporary flights in ensuring stakeholders could attend recent test events ©Getty Images

Beijing 2022 said it would accelerate efforts to support stakeholders regarding flights for the Games.

Updated playbooks for the Games were published on Monday (December 13), which confirmed a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines would be given to workers at the Games.

Participants travelling to the Games from overseas have been encouraged to receive a booster if offered in the build-up Beijing 2022.

Chinese authorities will require two sets of QR codes to be granted entry into the country.

The Green Health QR code requires users to upload proof of two negative Polymerase chain reaction - PCR - tests taken within 96 hours of departure.

The Customs Health Declaration QR Code then asks people to complete an online health declaration form a maximum of 24 hours before departure to China.

On arrival, vaccinated participants will enter a "closed-loop management system".

Those inside the closed-loop management system will be tested daily for COVID-19 and may only visit approved locations using approved means of transport.

Updated versions of the Beijing 2022 playbooks were published earlier this week ©IOC

Vaccines are described as a "key tool in enabling activities to be carried out safely" within the playbook, with the IOC vowing to continue to support National Olympic Committees and National Paralympic Committees to access doses.

Under the rules, it will be mandatory to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to departure for China in order to be allowed in the closed loop without quarantine.

The system will apply to all three Olympic zones in Beijing, Zhangjiakou and Yanqing and will be in place throughout the participants’ stay.

All competition and training venues as well as the Olympic and Paralympic Village and other permitted destinations fall within the closed loop.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are due to run from February 4 to 20, with the Paralympics set to follow from March 4 to 13.