Organisations in Birmingham have been invited to apply to the Stronger Communities grant scheme by Birmingham City Council and the Birmingham Voluntary Service Council (BVSC).

The scheme, which asks organisations to submit applications for projects which help bring people together as a result of the city hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2022, is worth £500,000 ($661,000/€588,000), which has been allocated out of the council's £6 million ($7.9 million/€7.1 million) Commonwealth Games Community Fund.

Applications must fit into one of three areas.

The first is "A city connected by inclusive heritage trails", with applicants asked to provide trail ideas for people to follow around the city.

Designed with local communities and historians, the trails will focus on "unheard histories" and will be promoted on the Commonwealth Games website.

The second is "We made Birmingham", where organisations must work with local communities to tell stories of what life is like in the city.

The aim is to "promote wider public understanding of how different patterns of migration and settlement have shaped Birmingham, its localities and communities and the connections which exist between its places and people," it is claimed.

Finally, the "Getting Communities Talking" stream is targeted at organisations working with women from diverse backgrounds who have been marginalised or have difficulty engaging with others.

🔍 The final search is on for organisations that can support a range of @birminghamcg22 related projects.



We’ve teamed up with @BVSC to launch Stronger Communities 💪



🤝 Can you help us bring communities together?



ℹ️ https://t.co/c0M051Cq9C#BeBoldBeBham #B2022 pic.twitter.com/w1CIlaiapk — Bham City Council (@BhamCityCouncil) December 9, 2021

Birmingham City Council says a "key objective is to create spaces for migrant, refugee and asylum-seeking women and British women together in Birmingham to develop English language skills and confidence."

Submissions must be made by a January 7 deadline.

John Cotton, Birmingham City Council Cabinet member for social inclusion, community safety and equalities, said: "The Commonwealth Games will be a moment to celebrate our city’s identity and personality with the world.

"Birmingham is a diverse, welcoming, and inclusive place.

"We want to enable local people and communities to participate in the Games in a way that builds civic pride, cohesion and inclusion.

"We can use our Proud Host City status as a turning point in uniting our population and tackling inequalities.

"We’ve engaged with the people of Birmingham to shape the Stronger Communities programme and will be working with BVSC and others to deliver it – now we need organisations to come forward to help do this.

"I hope we receive a wide range of submissions to help us achieve a key legacy aims from the Games."

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are due to get underway on July 28 next year, closing on August 8.