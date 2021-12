Warner and Matthews earn ICC Player of the Month honours for November

Australia opener David Warner and West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews have been named men's and women's International Cricket Council (ICC) Player of the Month for November.

Warner has secured two awards this month, after winning the Player of the Tournament honour at the Men’s Twenty20 (T20) World Cup.

He played a crucial role in Australia winning the tournament, scoring 53 runs in the final against New Zealand.

Australia won the final by eight wickets after chasing down New Zealand’s total of 172 with an over to spare.

Warner also contributed 49 runs in Australia’s semi-final win over Pakistan, while he was named player of the match in the Super 12 phase after scoring 89 not out against West Indies off 56 balls.

He scored 209 runs in four T20 internationals during the period.

"David was back to his scintillating best during the T20 World Cup and his aggression at the top of the order was outstanding," said jury member Russel Arnold.

"His 209 runs at a strike rate of 151 in four innings simply tells the story.

"There was no recovering from the early onslaught by Warner and his stroke play was pleasing to the eye."

Warner is now seeking to support Australia’s defence of the Ashes with their five-test series against England underway.

The Australian had been nominated for the ICC monthly award for the first time.

Pakistan opener Abid Ali and New Zealand seam bowler Tim Southee were the other nominees.

Hayley Matthews was named ICC Women's Player of the Month ©ICC

Matthews earned the women’s monthly award for the first time, having previously been nominated back in July.

Her performances in one-day internationals were recognised in November.

Matthews scored 141 runs and took nine wickets at an average of 13.11 during the period.

She starred in a series win over Pakistan, scoring 57 runs and taking three for 31 in the first match before a four for 26 runs in the second.

"Hayley was the star, performing with both bat and ball," said jury member Irfan Pathan.

"Her all-round performance was one of the reasons the West Indies won against Pakistan, and she deserves to be the women’s Player of the Month."

Left-arm spinners Anam Amin of Pakistan and Bangladesh’s Nahida Akter were also nominees for the award.

Votes are cast by former players, journalists and cricket fans.