Ivo Ferriani has been unanimously elected as the new President of SportAccord at the organisation’s virtual Executive Committee meeting today.

Ferriani has served as the President of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation since 2010 and the President of the Association of International Olympic Winter Sports Federations (AIOWF) since last year.

Ferriani succeeds Dr Raffaele Chiulli as President of SportAccord, and last month succeeded Chiulli as the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) President.

The next edition of SportAccord, a six-day world sport and business summit attended by all International Federations and their stakeholders, is scheduled to take place in Yekaterinburg in Russia, from May 15 to 20 2022, having twice been postponed this year.

It has not been held since 2019 when it took place at Gold Coast in Australia after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 edition.

"I am delighted to be given the opportunity to build on the excellent leadership of my predecessor Dr Raffaele Chiulli at such an exciting time for SportAccord," Ferriani said.

"We are looking forward to a milestone gathering for the international sporting community next year, and I am very much looking forward to working with SportAccord’s team and our valued partners to deliver outstanding events in the future."

🙌Presenting the new SportAccord President - Mr. Ivo Ferriani!

International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation, AIOWF President, & IOC Executive Board Member, Mr. Ferriani will continue to build on the SportAccord legacy of impactful global sports events.

Two new members were also elected to the SportAccord Executive Committee with International Equestrian Federation President Ingmar De Vos representing GAISF and International Ice Hockey Federation President Luc Tardif representing AIOWF.

De Vos and Tardif will serve alongside existing SportAccord Executive Committee member Francesco Ricci Bitti, President of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations.

New SportAccord President Ferriani has been a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since 2016 and has served as an IOC Executive Board member since 2018,

He is also a member of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Coordination Commission and a member of three IOC Commissions - Sustainability and Legacy, Athlete’s Entourage, and Women in Sport.

Ferriani competed in bobsleigh for Italy between 1984 and 1990 and featured in the two-man event at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary in Canada, where he placed 19th.