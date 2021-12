France's Anne-Cécile Ciofani and Marcos Moneta of Argentina have been named women's and men's World Rugby Sevens Players of the Year.

Moneta had shown glimpses of his potential at the World Rugby Sevens Series 2020 but it was at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games where he exploded onto the scene.

He scored six tries to finish as the tournament's top try-scorer in the Japanese capital to lead his country to the bronze medal.

The 21-year-old, a Youth Olympic Games gold medallist in 2018, scored his tries at key moments, namely a brace in the quarter-finals as the Argentines held off South Africa to keep their medal hopes alive.

Moneta is the first Argentinian to win the accolade after beating Scott Curry of New Zealand and Fijian Olympic gold medallists Napolioni Bolca and Jiuta Wainiqolo.

Ciofani became the first French player to be nominated for the women's award.

Marcus Moneta and Anne-Cécile Ciofani won their respective awards for the first time ©World Rugby

The 27-year-old was in inspired form in 2021, scoring seven tries in the World Rugby Sevens repechage to book France’s ticket to Tokyo 2020 and enable her to follow in her parents’ footsteps as an Olympian.

Ciofani crossed for seven tries in Tokyo, scoring in every match bar the country's opener against Fiji, as France claimed a deserved silver medal.

She pipped New Zealand captain and Tokyo gold medallist Sarah Hirini as well as Alowesi Nakoci and Reapi Ulunisau of Fiji.

Antoine Dupont became the first Frenchman to win the World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year award since Thierry Dusautoir in 2011 after receiving two-thirds of the public vote.

He scored three tries in the Six Nations and was made captain for the Autumn Nations Series where France won all three of their fixtures including a first win over New Zealand on home soil since 2000.

England's Zoe Aldcroft was selected as the women's recipient.

The 25-year-old started all eight of the Red Roses' matches in 2021 as they extended their unbeaten run to 18 tests and won a third successive Women's Six Nations title.