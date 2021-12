The Cuban Olympic Committee (COC) has condemned the planned diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The governing body feels that the political reasoning for the boycott will cast a shadow over the global sporting context.

It criticised the decision of countries involved, including the United States, Australia, Canada and Britain, who will not send diplomatic representatives to China, saying it affects "their delegations and the spirit of brotherhood of the event."

"The Olympic Movement has been able to overcome similar events in the relatively recent past, lessons that should benefit us in preserving the message of peace and the higher goals of the duels under the five rings," read a COC statement.

"We hope for the success of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and also that the use of sporting events as platforms for reporting and lobbying for political aspects will stop once and for all."

Several countries are set to boycott Beijing 2022 after concerns over China's human rights record ©Getty Images

Although Cuba is not to participate in the upcoming event, its National Olympic Committee has expressed its "confidence in the role of the IOC" and the value of "addressing inside and outside the Games what is related to the social and political environment that takes place".

China has been accused of crimes including forcing Uyghur Muslims into labour, operating a mass surveillance programme, detaining thousands in internment camps, carrying out forced sterilisations and intentionally destroying Uyghur heritage.

However, Beijing has denied the allegations, claiming the camps are training centres designed to stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism.

IOC President Thomas Bach has insisted the organisation must remain politically neutral otherwise the Olympics would "end".