Austria, Romania, Italy and Russia are set to host events at the International Luge Federation (FIL) Luge World Cup on natural track.

The season will begin in Umhausen in Austria from January 7 to 9 2022.

Less than a week later, from January 14 to 16, it will then stage the second event.

"In the last few years, we often had to deal with the weather conditions in December," said FIL vice-president and natural track coordinator Peter Knauseder.

"With the later start in January, we are avoiding these problems.

"It is important for us that we start with a real bang."

Vatra Dornei in Romania will then welcome athletes from January 21 to 23 before Deutschnofen in Italy follows suit a week later.

The former was removed from the calendar last season due to COVID-19, while the Italian venue did not apply.

After the European Championships in Laas on the second weekend in February, the World Cup will go to Mariazell in Austria from February 18 to 20.

There are two races are on the programme in the Russian capital Moscow from February 24 to 27.

After the classic World Cup, the only eliminator is set to be held at the finals on Sunday.

If the overall winners are not determined already, they will then be chosen in the eliminator format for the first time.

"The endurance training is over, now it's time to luge, luge, luge," said Austrian European champion luger Thomas Kammerlander.

"We are currently training mainly on the new track in Kühtai, the final preparation will follow on the Grantau-track in Umhausen."

The Junior Luge World Cup on natural track starts on December 30 to 31 2021 in Winterleiten in Austria.

It stops in Italy's Latzfons on January 5 to 6 2022 and in Navis in Austria on January 22 to 23, followed by the World Cup finale on the Grantau-track in Umhausen in Austria on the last weekend of the month.

The Junior World Championships are scheduled from February 4 to 60 in Jaufental in Italy.