The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has held a seminar designed to empower athletes at the Lahore Garrison University.

The organisation said the seminar was held in collaboration with the Pakistan Olympic Association, the hosts of the event.

The seminar was held over three days.

Pakistan Olympic Association President Syed Arif Hasan spoke at the Opening Ceremony of the seminar, which was also attended by the organisation’s secretary general Muhammad Khalid Mahmood.

The Athletes Rights and Responsibilities was among the topics discussed during the seminar.

The agenda also includes talks on safe sport and the protection of athletes.

Anti-doping was another topic featured.

Athletes from all sports and regions in Pakistan were reportedly present at the Lahore Garrison University.

Individual athlete stories were explored during the seminar.

Nargis Hazara, Pakistan’s first Asian Games karate medallist, was among the athletes to outline their experiences in sport.

The 19-year-old won a bronze medal at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

Hazara belongs to a minority Hazara community in Pakistan’s conservative province of Balochistan.

Hazara is also a South Asian Championship gold medallist.