Norway wins both golds at FIS Cross-Country World Cup in Davos

Norway has swept the International Ski Federation Cross-Country World Cup in Davos as Simen Krüger and Therese Johaug triumphed in the men's 15-kilometre and women's 10km races, respectively.

Krüger crossed the line after 32min 20.4sec in Davos in Switzerland to take his second individual win of the season.

The result sees him take top spot in the overall distance standings this season on 225 points after five events.

His compatriot Johannes Klæbo claimed the silver medal in 32:43.3, while Russia's Sergey Ustiugov rounded out the top three in 32:47.6.

Klæbo currently claims pole position in the overall standings on 476 points; Ustiugov is second with 315, and his countryman Alexander Bolshunov has 267 in third.

A strong top-3 reports from the Davos Nordic 15km F 💥



At top shape, Simen doubles up his victory from last weekends 15km F 🇳🇴 but had to fight hard against the top contenders Klæbo and Ustiugov 🙌#fiscrosscountry 📷 by NordicFocus pic.twitter.com/a8OIhVBt83 — FIS Cross-Country (@FISCrossCountry) December 12, 2021

In the women's competition, Johaug claimed her second win of the year in 23:40.1, following success in Ruka in Finland on November 27.

She was 14.5sec ahead of the rest of the field in a comprehensive performance.

Jessie Diggins pocketed the silver medal, while Sweden's Frida Karlsson bagged bronze with times of 23:54.6 and 23:57.2, respectively.

Johaug closed the gap on Karlsson in the women's overall standings to 25 points - the Swede sits on 400 and Johaug moved up to 375 points.

Maja Dahlqvist, also of Sweden, occupies third place with 339 points.

Norway furthered its already comfortable lead in the overall Nations Cup as they have amassed 2,551 points.

Russia is the closest of the chasing pack with a score of 1,798.