Dubai is scheduled to host the opening event of the 2022 Karate 1-Premier League from February 11 to 13.

The United Arab Emirates city hosted the 25th World Senior Championships last month from November 16 to 21 and is due to welcome the world's best karateka once again.

Dubai last hosted the event in 2020 for the fifth time, with the inaugural event coming in 2016.

The Karate 1-Premier League is "the most important league event in the world of karate," according to its organisers the World Karate Federation (WKF).

It began in 2011 with two tournaments held in Paris and Istanbul and has been staged every year since.

Dubai is set to stage its sixth Karate 1-Premier League event in February ©Getty Images

The final leg of the 2021 season, scheduled for Rabat in Morocco, was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The past two years of the competition have been heavily impacted by the global pandemic.

As a result, winners were determined from the past two seasons in October.

The Karate 1-Premier League is the WKF's flagship event ahead of the Karate 1-Series A and the Karate 1-Youth League, which both act as development leagues and aim to raise the annual number of WKF events while giving athletes more opportunities to improve their positions in the WKF world rankings.