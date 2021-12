Chiulli set to be re-elected ARISF President at virtual General Assembly

Raffaele Chiulli is set to be re-elected President of the Association of International Olympic Committee (IOC) Recognised International Sports Federations (ARISF).

The Italian is standing unopposed for the position at the ARISF General Assembly, due to be held virtually tomorrow.

Chiulli has been ARISF President since 2013 and is in line to be elected for a third term at the helm of the umbrella body.

He had concurrently served as President of the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) before being replaced by IOC Executive Board member Ivo Ferriani last month following the conclusion of his term.

Chiulli is also the head of the International Powerboating Federation.

The agenda for the online ARISF General Assembly also includes elections for the secretary general, first vice-president and three positions on the Council.

Incumbent secretary general Riccardo Fraccari, President of the World Baseball Softball Confederation, is set to be given another term as he is the only candidate.

International Underwater Federation head Anna Arzhanova is running unopposed for re-election as vice-president.

WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari, right, is in line to be re-elected secretary general of the ARISF ©Getty Images

There are seven candidates for the three Council positions.

International Orienteering Federation secretary general Tom Hollowell, International Floorball Federation secretary general John Liljelund and Confédération Mondiale des Sports de Boules President Claude Azema, who joined the Council last year after replacing former International Netball Federation (INF) President Molly Rhone, are all standing for re-election.

They are being challenged by INF chief executive Clare Briegal, World Association of Kickboxing Organisations first vice-president Espen Lund, International Motorcycling Federation President Jorge Viegas and José Antonio Pérez Priego, President of the International Wakeboard and Waterski Federation.

The General Assembly will also hear updates on ARISF's finances and its relationship with other organisations in the Olympic Movement.

It is possible plans to disband the GAISF, exclusively revealed by insidethegames last month, could also be discussed at the meeting.

One of ARISF's members, the International Life Saving Federation, has criticised the move to dissolve GAISF, claiming it is "morally reprehensible".

Should the GAISF be disbanded, insidethegames understands the position in the Movement of the ARISF - and the Alliance of Independent Recognised Members of Sport - could be strengthened.