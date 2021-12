Japanese duo Anri Kawamura and Ikuma Horishima both tasted success at the International Ski Federation Freestyle Ski Moguls World Cup in Idre Fjäll.

Kawamura and Horishima topped yesterday’s qualification round and proved too strong in today’s finals in the Swedish resort.

Horishima, a world champion in moguls and dual moguls in 2017, led from start to finish as he posted a first run score of 86.71 points before bettering it in the next with 88.49 to capture the men’s title.

Home hopes rested on the shoulders of Albin Holmgren, who finished fourth in the first run before securing silver in the second after scoring 87.81.

France’s Benjamin Cavet had put himself in second position after the opening run but slipped to third with 85.06.

Nine-time World Cup champion Mikaël Kingsbury of Canada would have been looking to add to his season-opening victory in Finnish resort Ruka but suffered a disappointing day at the office as he finished eighth with 81.16.

Like Horishima, Kawamura produced the best score in both runs in the women’s event, with 86.58 in the first and then 85.99 in the second.

France’s four-time World Cup winner and reigning champion Perrine Laffont was unable to get the better of Kawamura as she finished second with 84.63.

The bronze medal went to Australia’s Jakara Anthony, who scored 84.55, as Tess Johnson of the United States came fourth with 82.25.

Competition continues tomorrow with the first dual moguls events of the season.