Lorenzo Sommariva and Michela Moioli of Italy took victory in the opening mixed team event of the Snowboard Cross World Cup season in Montafon.

The Italian duo, silver medallists at this year's World Championships, won the big final at the Austrian venue after finishing ahead of the Czech Republic's Eva Samková and Jan Kubicik.

France's Quentin Sodogas and Chloe Trespeuch were third, while world champions Jarryd Hughes and Belle Brockhoff of Australia ended outside of the podium places in fourth.

Samková did not appear at the medal presentation after suffering an injury.

Today's event gave snowboard cross athletes their only taste of the mixed team competition on this season's circuit before it makes its Olympic debut at Beijing 2022.

The snowboard cross team competition was added to the Beijing 2022 programme in July 2018.

Snowboard cross events at the upcoming Winter Olympic Games are due to be held at the Genting Snow Park.

The Snowboard Cross World Cup campaign is set to continue in Cervinia in Italy from December 17 to 18.