The World Curling Federation (WCF) has announced broadcasting of the men’s and women’s Olympic qualification events will take place as planned, after reaching an agreement with online sex shop EasyToys after their sponsorship had impacted coverage of the mixed doubles event in Leeuwarden.

The logo of company EasyToys had featured on the ice at the event in The Netherlands, leading to broadcasters in Japan and the United States pulling their coverage.

The WCF and EasyToys have now agreed to "reframe" the company’s sponsorship of the event.

The company’s logo will be replaced on the ice and field of play areas to allow broadcast partners to meet their legal requirements, the governing body said.

The logo will be replaced by the message #equalityforall.

A video was published by the WCF explaining the partnership with EasyToys had been sought to highlight "humanity, respect and equality for everyone", with the governing body urging people to discuss "equality for all, globally in relationships and opportunities".

The WCF acknowledged that the world had "many different cultures".

"EasyToys and the World Curling Federation entered a sponsorship contract for this event in good faith, based around the shared values of equality and respect for everyone," a WCF statement read.

"The legal guidelines along with social norms that influence the broadcaster’s policies in certain parts of the world, have proved to be a complicated barrier to showcasing this championship.

"The WCF regrets any inconvenience that has been caused to our athletes, our fans or our partners.

"After detailed discussions to find an equitable solution to the current situation that respects all existing contracts, the World Curling Federation and EasyToys have agreed to work together to reframe the sponsorship of the event.

"This action has been taken to avoid any further distractions to our athletes as they seek to achieve their dreams of reaching the pinnacle of our sport."





"The WCF would like to take this opportunity to thank EasyToys for their willingness to work together to help find a solution to this issue and return curling to the television screens for our fans around the world," the WCF statement continued.

"This reframing of the sponsorship will see the message of #equalityforall implemented in the ice, on the event scoreboards and in additional sponsorship positions around the field of play.

"This messaging is aimed at ensuring the continuation of the conversation about our shared value of equality in relationships and opportunities around the world.

"The existing branding will be replaced in the ice and surrounding field of play sponsor boards to highlight the reframed sponsorship.

"This will then allow the broadcast partners to meet their legal broadcasting requirements.

"The change in signage will take place during the break between the mixed doubles and team competitions at the OQE."

EasyToys had responded to the controversy earlier this week by saying it was proud to be a sponsor of curling, saying the sport can be participated in by everyone.

The company said it had been seeking to start a conversation about sexual wellness as part of the sponsorship, which they was "badly needed".

An updated statement has been published by the company following the agreement with World Curling.

Curling moet gaan om de sport, de sporters. Niet om de sponsor. Wij hoopten juist dat onze zichtbaarheid zou bijdragen aan het doorbreken van het taboe dat in veel landen nog altijd rust op zowel seksualiteit als op onze branche. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/02mGJHKycD — EasyToys.nl (@EasytoysNL) December 10, 2021

"Curling should be about the sport, the athletes, not about the sponsor,"

"On the contrary, we hoped that our visibility would contribute to breaking the taboo that still rests in many countries on both sexuality and our industry.

"It is unfortunate that adjustments are now necessary to get the sport to the fans.

"Instead of the EasyToys logo, it has now been decided to replace it with the hashtag #EqualityForAll

"With this slogan we still want to start the conversation about sexual wellness and the importance of safe and enjoyable sex for everyone.

"That conversation is already well underway in many countries, but the boycott confirms to us that we must continue to work to normalise this topic for a wider audience."

The company also made headlines last year when Dutch football team FC Emmen were banned from displaying the logo of the company on their shirts last year.

The Royal Dutch Football Association later reversed the decision after holding talks with FC Emmen.

An agreement was reached allowing the Dutch outfit to wear kit sponsored by the company for one season, rather than the initially agreed three-year deal.

The mixed doubles curling event concluded yesterday, with Australia and the US securing places at Beijing 2022.

Men’s and women’s qualification events will take place tomorrow.

The qualifier will determine the final places for Beijing 2022.

The Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Netherlands and Norway are vying for three places in the men’s competition.

Britain, Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Latvia, and Turkey are seeking places in the women’s event.