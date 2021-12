The President of the Polish Teqball Association (PZTEQ) Michał Listkiewicz has said his organisation's hosting of the 2021 Teqball World Championships can show the potential of Poland as a hosting nation for future events.

Speaking to insidethegames here at the Gliwice Arena, Listkiewicz spoke of his pride of holding the competition, just four weeks after being named the hosts.

He mentioned that the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to host tournaments in 2020, but that the Championships could be of great benefit to the country.

"I am very proud that Poland organised a World Championships in teqball because we are a country with a big sports tradition, but last year, we did not have big sports events in our country," said Listkiewicz.

"I hope that this Teqball World Championships shows our potential is very high and that Poland is a very important place on the sporting map of the world."

Listkiewicz spoke about the past four years - with the body partnering with the International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) in 2017 before becoming a full member in 2019 - and its growth within the sporting community.

"We were one of the first National Federations associated with FITEQ," he added.

"When I first heard about it I had no idea about teqball and after two weeks, I became a big fan of the sport.

"Most important [to growth] was to present the sport to the Polish Olympic Committee, the Sports Ministry and the media, and I am very happy to help and be part of the world teqball family.

Poland has more than 1,000 teqball players across the country ©FITEQ

"I am very proud with how it's improved in Poland.

"We started with 20 players and two clubs and now we have more than 1,000 players and 100 clubs.

"Media coverage is important - the top Polish television channels recognise teqball as an important sport.

"Three years ago my friends and family members did not know what teqball was, but now the majority of people I meet know it because they saw it on the internet or TV."

Although the growth has been rapid across the country, the PZTEQ President has a new idea to develop the sport further.

"The main thing is still to find a way to bring teqball to schools in Poland, because in physical education programmes, it can play a very important role," said Listkiewicz.

"My dream is to have at least 50 per cent of Polish schools using teqball in physical education.

"More and more teachers know of its importance.

"Around 15 to 20 per cent of Polish schools have tables and specialists."

On day one of the Teqball World Championships, Paulina Łężak won silver in the women's singles and Adrian Duszak took bronze in the men's singles for the hosts.