Japan lead the way in the International Ski Federation Freestyle Ski Moguls World Cup in Sweden as Ikuma Horishima and Anri Kawamura topped the qualification rounds in their respective competitions.

In the men's moguls event, the two-time world champion Horishima made up for a slow 23.61-second run with superior air and turns scores of 14.69 and 53.2 in Idre Fjäll.

This combined to give the 24-year-old 83.58 points, putting him 1.01 points above Benjamin Cavet.

The Frenchman posted a score of 82.57 points.

Despite Cavet crossing the line quicker than the rest of the top three, with a score of 16.62 from a time of 22.93secs, he was let down by his 13.15 air score.

He pipped Canada's Mikael Kingsbury, who scored 82.47 points, to second place.

Ikuma Horishima scored 83.58 points to top the men's moguls qualification ©Getty Images

The top 16 of 64 competitors advanced to the next round with Severi Vierela of Finland narrowly missing the cut off point.

Russian teenager Nikita Andreev scraped through on 77.01 points compared to Vierela's 76.75.

In the women's dual moguls, Kawamura bagged 81.42 points to top the table and earn the favourite tag for the tournament.

The 17-year-old beat Perrine Laffont's 80.57 points as she claimed another French second-place finish.

Australia's Jakara Anthony rounded out the top three with 79.68 points.

The women's moguls event is due to take place alongside the final of the men's moguls tomorrow before both dual moguls finals are scheduled to conclude the World Cup event on Sunday (December 12).