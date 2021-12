The host of next year's World Games - Birmingham in Alabama - has been named as one of the world's top 22 places to visit in 2022 by a travel magazine.

Conde Naste Traveler featured the city in the United States among its list of the best locations to travel to next year, citing The World Games alongside local delicacies and other tourist attractions as reasons.

The World Games is a multi-sport event for sports not included at the Olympics, and is scheduled for July 7 to 17 2022.

They were delayed by a year after COVID-19 led to the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and were last staged in the Polish city of Wrocław in 2017.

The chief executive of the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee Nick Sellers expressed his pride at the city featuring in the top 22.

"To have this prestigious, world-renowned magazine rank Birmingham as one of the best places in the entire world to visit is a testament to the years of hard work by so many in our great city," Sellers said.

Did you hear Birmingham, AL was voted THE #1 place to visit in 2022!?



We are excited to spotlight our city and welcome over 500,000 fans to witness history next summer!



Read more! → https://t.co/4c9H4K8Xfh#RoadtoBHM #TWG2022 pic.twitter.com/ZbStrAyyOp — The World Games 2022 Birmingham (@TWG2022) December 4, 2021

"Birmingham is coming of age and has so much to offer in terms of entertainment, history, sports and more.

"And when we welcome thousands of fans from around the world next July, they will see a community of incredible people that, like a champion athlete, has a story of triumph over tragedy.

"We are committed to making our city a special place to live, work and play.

"We can’t wait for our moment to arrive and are grateful for this recognition."

Food from chefs Rob McDaniel, Victor King and Kristen Hall was also listed among the reasons to travel to Birmingham, as well as the Urban Supply development zone and the ongoing City Walk BHAM project.

Serbia and Trøndelag County in Norway were also among the recommended destinations.

More than 3,500 athletes from at least 100 countries are expected at the World Games.