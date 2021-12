Umar Kremlev, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) President, held forums with members from five continents to discuss with National Federations all recommendations and constitutional amendments prior to the Extraordinary Congress on Sunday (December 12).

These recommendations and amendments are to be proposed for approval at the Congress, scheduled to take place virtually.

It follows on from the release of suggestions at the end of November, which detailed governance reforms for the body.

These included creating the Boxing Integrity Unit to deal with anti-doping, corruption, manipulation and other misconduct in a bid to improve the reputation of AIBA following judging scandals at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Allegations stated that several boxing bouts were manipulated due to referees striking deals with each other to score in favour of their respective countries.

Most of the AIBA Board is expected to be replaced too from the proposals drawn up by a group of independent governance experts, chaired by Swiss professor Ulrich Haas.

It will be downsized and limited to 18 members, with 10 of these being regarded as special members with specific skills, which will require an assessment to stand for the positions.

The secretary general is expected to be given more power too, becoming more of a chief executive role.

A liaison officer is also expected to be appointed to improve relations with the International Olympic Committee, with the future of boxing as an Olympic sport still on the line.

More than 130 countries participated in forums from Asia, Africa, the Americas, Europe and Oceania.

Boxing bouts were alleged to be manipulated at Rio 2016, as detailed in the McLaren report ©Getty Images

"We are waiting for an important event for our organisation - the Congress," said Kremlev.

"National Federations will vote to adopt constitutional amendments that will give a new impetus to the development of AIBA, will allow us to become more transparent and provide efficient work for the benefit of our sport.

"AIBA delivers continued reforms in all areas and independent experts led by Professor Ulrich Haas will allow achieving a level of governance that is best practice for International Federations."

At these forums, the future scoring system was presented by chairman of the AIBA Referees and Judges Committee Chris Roberts.

Should the proposals be approved, the measures will come into effect prior to the AIBA Elective Congress, which the organisation has recommended should be held no later than June 30.