Kramer bids for another Ski Jumping World Cup victory at Klingenthal

Marita Kramer arrives at the International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Jumping World Cup in Klingenthal having won two of the four women's individual events so far this season.

The Austrian athlete triumphed in Lillehammer on Sunday (December 5), having taken silver a day earlier at the Norwegian venue.

Kramer also clinched victory in the season-opening FIS Sku Jumping World Cup leg at Nizhny Tagil last month, and leads the way in the overall standings on 330 points.

Katharina Althaus of Germany is second on 285 after podium finishes in her last three events, with Slovenia's Ema Klinec, the winner of the second World Cup in Nizhny Tagil, third on 259.

Women's competitions are scheduled on Friday (December 10) and Saturday (December 11) in Klingenthal in Germany.

Qualification will take place tomorrow.

The men's World Cup circuit has featured different winners in each of the five events held this season.

Germany's Karl Geiger tops the men's FIS Ski Jumping World Cup standings after five events ©Getty Images

Austria's Jan Hörl picked up a maiden World Cup title at Wisła last weekend, but Germany's Karl Geiger leads the way heading into a home event after three top-two finishes.

Another German athlete, Markus Eisenbichler, occupies third place in the overall standings, with Slovenia's Anže Lanišek in second.

Competition on the Vogtland Arena's large hill will be staged without spectators as Germany battles its worst wave of COVID-19 infections to date.

Men's qualification takes place on Friday, with two World Cups being held over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday (December 12).