Seven Sub-Committees tasked with supporting the Organising Committee of the Ghana 2023 African Games have been unveiled in a swearing-in ceremony last month.

Minister of Youth & Sports Mustapha Ussif presented the 70 members of the various Sub-Committees.

The seven Sub-Committees are Media and Communication, chaired by Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Technical Sub-Committee, chaired by Dr Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, Marketing and Sponsorship Sub-Committee, chaired by Reginald Laryea, Legal Sub-Committee, chaired by Eva Okyere, Finance and Ticketing, chaired by Andy Sam, Legacy Sub- Committee, chaired by Dr Bella Bello Bitugu and Medical and Anti-Doping, chaired by Dr Mrs Beatrice William.

One of the members of the Legacy Committee, Nana Nobeng Amoo-Gottfried, told Times Sports: "I am excited to join very experienced and learned personalities to ensure we left a great legacy after the African Games.

"Such national assignments come with a lot of responsibilities and we would work hard to live up to expectation."

Kwaku Ofosu Asare, executive chairman of the Organising Committee, said: "Government is committed to host the Games, and we want the media to support us, and also criticise us constructively for us to do the right things."

He added: "The Local Organising Committee will deliver in 2023, Ghana will deliver.

"It is my Games, your Games and our Games."

The remaining 10 Sub-Committees will be named in due course, it was announced.

The African Games is set to be held in three cities in Ghana.

Events are due to be staged in the capital city Accra, as well as Kumasi and Cape Coast.

Ghana will host the Games for the first time, with the multi-sport event now in its 13th edition.

The last African Games took place in Morocco’s capital city Rabat in 2019.