The Cuban Olympic Committee (COC) has signed a partnership agreement with the Bolivian Olympic Committee (COB), making it the latest National Olympic Committee to team with the Caribbean nation.

This cooperation was signed just hours after the closing of the Junior Pan American Games in the Colombian city of Cali.

President of COC Roberto León Richards and COB President Marco Arze Mendoza signed the document at the Panam Sports office for the Games, at the Intercontinental Hotel.

It looks to improve cooperation between the sports bodies from both nations with a specific focus on the organisation of programmes, equipment and facilities, training and specialists improvement and medicine.

Academic exchange, anti-doping control, inclusive sport, information technology and event management are also part of the agreement.

"It covers many areas that will strengthen the existing ties between the Olympic Movements of both countries," said Richards, according to Cuban publication JIT.

"We intend to offer our experience in the training of middle and higher-level professionals, and also the facilities of the Havana Anti-Doping Laboratory, somewhat far from Bolivia but in the willingness to offer any cooperation that is required."

Richards also said he hoped that Cuba would be able to take advantage of high altitude training, and Mendoza said he was pleased to see the agreement include areas like sport science.

"The Cuban sports tradition is known to all and very important in the Latin American and world context," said Mendoza.

"Consequently, this agreement constitutes an element of substantial change.

"We hope that the 34 federations that make up our Olympic Committee can access improvement programmes for national and international results.

"We are sure that we will have a pleasant job together."

Ruperto Herrera, Olympic basketball medallist and general secretary of the COC, and José Peláez, President of the Pan American Cycling Federation, were also in attendance at the signing.

It is the fourth cooperation agreement signed by Cuba at the Games, previously confirming ties with Chile, Peru and hosts Colombia.