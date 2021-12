Recently-crowned trampoline world champion Bryony Page is among four new members to be elected to the British Olympic Association's (BOA) Athletes' Commission, while three Olympic medallists - including Dame Katherine Grainger - have departed.

Page, a two-time Olympic medallist, will join the 12-person group for the first time along with rugby sevens star Abbie Brown, bobsledder Andrew Matthews and curler Eve Muirhead.

Sprinter Adam Gemili and double Olympic skeleton champion Lizzy Yarnold have been re-elected for a second term.

The BOA has confirmed more than 600 athletes voted in the election.

Dame Katherine, a gold medallist in rowing at London 2012 who is chair of UK Sport, has been on the Commission since 2010 but will now depart as her term comes to a close at the end of the year.

James Rodwell, an Olympic silver medallist in rugby sevens and Joanna Rowsell Shand, a two-time Olympic cycling champion, have also left after five years on the Commission.

Former swimmer Lizzie Simmonds, who will replace Ben Hawes as chair following a vote earlier this year, has welcomed the new members.

Dame Katherine Grainger has been on the Athletes' Commission for 11 years ©Getty Images

"It is an honour to have the opportunity to work with such talented and passionate individuals and I am excited to continue our role representing the Team GB athlete community," said Simmonds.

"A huge thank you to the members leaving the group at the end of the year - their insights and contributions have been invaluable, and it has been a privilege to serve alongside them.

"I would like to extend a special thanks to Ben, who has been a member of the Commission since its inception in 2010, and the group’s Chair since 2014.

"Ben’s leadership and commitment has been exemplary throughout, and he continues to be a true ambassador for Team GB athletes and British Olympic sport.

"I look forward to building on Ben’s success throughout my term as chair."

Page joins the Commission just over two weeks after claiming gold at the Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Azerbaijani capital Baku.

The 30-year-old has also won silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020.

"I feel incredibly proud to be elected to the BOA Athletes’ Commission and join this group of Olympians, who are such an inspiration to me," said Page.

"I’m excited to work with the team on our shared aspiration in making positive impacts on our fellow athletes’ experiences inside and outside of sport."

Curler Eve Muirhead has joined the 12-person group on a four-year term ©Getty Images

Muirhead recently captured her third European crown after she skipped Scotland to victory in Lillehammer in Norway last month.

The 31-year-old has also won a world title in 2013 and led Britain to bronze at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

"I am delighted to have been voted in as a new member for the British Olympic Association Athletes’ Commission," said Muirhead.

"Thank you very much to all those that voted and I look forward to getting involved with the Commission."

Brown, who captured bronze at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, and Matthews, who was part of the British four-man bobsleigh team at Sochi 2014, have also spoken of their delight at joining the Commission.

"Firstly, I just want to thank everyone who voted for me, I really do appreciate the support," said Brown.

"I’m very honoured and excited to be part of this group of athletes to hopefully support and drives changes for the Olympics in the coming years."

Matthews added: "I'm excited to be part of the Athletes’ Commission and I am looking forward to representing all my fellow athletes on this amazing journey.

"The time is fast approaching for our Winter Olympic hopefuls to take the stage so I hope preparations are going well and I can't wait to watch some amazing performances."

The BOA Athletes' Commission also features basketball player Eric Boateng, snowboarder Aimee Fuller, swimmer Liam Tancock, gymnast Kristian Thomas and hockey player Georgie Twigg.