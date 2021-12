The Sierra Leone Taekwondo Association has hosted an Olympic Solidarity technical course for its members.

The course, hosted in conjunction with the Sierra Leone National Olympic Committee, took place at the National Stadium in Freetown, and was supervised by World Taekwondo’s Education Department.

Taekwondo has reportedly been one of the fastest growing sports in Sierra Leone since the Sierra Leone Taekwondo Association (SLTA) was approved by World Taekwondo in 2012.

SLTA President Oness Johnson said: "This technical coaching course is designed to standardise the teaching curriculum of the instructors and prepare them for the 2022 grassroots development drive of the association."

Former President of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation and vice-president of the Commonwealth Taekwondo Union Master George Ashiru has been appointed as an international technical adviser by the SLTA.

Sierra Leone had its first international athlete compete at the Tokyo 2020 African Qualification Tournament for taekwondo, when Suliaman Sesay competed in the round of 16 in the men’s under-68 kilograms category.