Pacific Games Council (PGC) President Vidhya Lakhan has told organisers of the 2022 Pacific Mini Games to "continue the good work" after praising preparations for the event in Northern Mariana Islands.

Speaking during a recent PGC meeting, Lakhan said the body was "pleased with the progress" made by the Organising Committee for the Games, postponed to next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 21 countries are set to compete at the event in Saipan, due to run from June 17 to 25.

"We are pleased with the progress of the Organising Committee and for making alternative arrangements and finding out how to get things done," said Lakhan.

"We are also pleased to hear the support you are getting from your Government.

"Continue the good work.

"We will see you in Saipan."





Organising Committee President Marco Peter said safety "is our number one priority" in the lead-up to and during the Games.

"We will welcome you all with vaccinated arms and masks on," Peter added.

Athletics, badminton, baseball, beach volleyball, golf, tennis, triathlon, va'a and weightlifting are on the programme for the Games.

Originally 12 sports were scheduled but the impact of Typhoon Yutu, a tropical cyclone that hit the islands in 2018, forced organisers to reduce the programme to six before adding va'a, tennis and weightlifting.