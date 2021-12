Kaillie Humphries of the United States capped a memorable week with her second win in as many days in Altenberg as she won the two-woman bobsleigh title at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup event.

The double Olympic gold medallist and reigning world champion flew back to the US on Wednesday (December 1) where she was sworn in as a full American citizen before returning to Germany a day later.

Despite having just one day of training on Tuesday (December 2), Humphries claimed a stunning double in Altenberg.

The 36-year-old won the latest round of the Women’s Monobob World Series yesterday before teaming up with Kaysha Love to triumph in the two-woman bobsleigh competition today.

Humphries and Love claimed victory with a combined time of 1min 54.10sec after posting runs of 56.99 and 57.11.

"I was able to rely on my experience over these last two days," said Humphries.

"I’ve raced here many years and I’ve worked extremely hard to be able to be at this level.

"What you saw was years and years of trial and error coming together, and an absolutely amazing team."

#BMWIBSF World Cup in #Altenberg:

World Champion Francesco Friedrich🇩🇪 with third 4-man #Bobsleigh victory in third World Cup!

· Vice World Champion Benjamin Maier🇦🇹 in 2nd place

· @RostRusTeam🇷🇺 with first podium finish in thirdhttps://t.co/GBCcxbFwfa



📷 IBSF|Viesturs Lācis pic.twitter.com/qyvyswfbWO — IBSF (@IBSFsliding) December 5, 2021

Love added: "I was very excited to push for Kaillie, and I was hopeful that I could give her a chance for another podium finish.

"As always, you never know what’s going to happen, but I wanted to go out there and do my best."

There were just 0.04sec between Humphries and Love and Germans Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi, who had to settle for silver in 1:54.14.

World Cup leader and European champion Nolte and Levi were first after an opening run of 56.97 before slipping to second with a second run of 57.17.

Third place went to Canadians Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski, who clocked 1:54.45 after runs of 57.13 and 57.32.

In the overall standings, Nolte leads on 660 points ahead of Germany’s Kim Kalicki on 612 and de Bruin on 600.

World champion Francesco Friedrich of Germany made it three wins from three in the four-man bobsleigh as he kept his unbeaten IBSF World Cup season intact.

Friedrich has won all the two-man and four-man events this term, emphasising his bobsleigh dominance prior to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

With Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schueller as the push team, Friedrich clocked a combined winning time of 1:47.96 after runs of 53.99 and 53.97.

Austria’s Benjamin Maier with Sascha Stepan, Markus Sammer and Kristian Huber finished second in 1:48.63 and Russia’s Rostislav Gaitiukevich, with Mikhail Mordasov, Vladislav Zharovtsev and Pavel Travkin, celebrated his first podium of the season after coming third in 1:48.76.

The next IBSF World Cup stage is due to be held in Winterberg in Germany from December 11 to 12.