Mills and McIntyre named female Rolex World Sailor of the Year

Britain's Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre have been crowned female 2021 Rolex World Sailor of the Year after they won gold in the 470 class at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The men's award was claimed by Australia's Tom Slingsby for his achievements in three competitive classes over the past two years.

Mills and McIntyre received 35 per cent of the votes for the women's prize, which featured a field of five contenders.

Olympic laser radial champion Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark, Brazil's Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze, who won 49erFX gold at Tokyo 2020, world formula kite champion Daniela Moroz of the United States and French Vendée Globe sailor Clarisse Crémer were also nominated.

"I am completely blown away," said Mills, now a double Olympic champion after her triumph with McIntyre at Tokyo 2020.

"The line up this year was absolutely incredible.

"I am so proud of Eilidh for everything she put into this Olympic campaign, she was the absolute best teammate.

"This is huge for me...I really honestly wasn't expecting this at all."



"This is huge for me...I really honestly wasn't expecting this at all." ⬇️#WorldSailingAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/zAfxEq8w5A — World Sailing 🌎⛵️ (@worldsailing) December 2, 2021

"I feel privileged to be a female in sailing right now, there are so many opportunities out there.

"I really hope to be a part of forging the pathway for female sailors of today and for the future."

Slingsby, who competes on the global SailGP circuit, earned 29 per cent of the votes to become the male Rolex World Sailor of the Year.

The Australian clinched the season 1 title as team chief executive and skipper of TeamAustralia and was part of the crew of Comanche, winners of the 2021 Rolex Middle Sea Race.

New Zealand's Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, Olympic RS:X champion Kiran Badloe of The Netherlands, Britain's Giles Scott, the double Olympic Finn champion, and Yannick Bestaven of France were also in the running for the men's award.

The World Sailing 11th Hour Racing Sustainability Award went to the Sail Africa Youth Development Foundation for increasing the participation of ethnically diverse and female sailors in Durban.

World Sailing said a total of 40,000 votes were cast for the awards.