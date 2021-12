Macau's TDM to broadcast Milan Cortina 2026 after agreement with Chinese Media Group

Macau's public broadcaster Teledifusão de Macau (TDM) is set to air live coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games after signing a new deal with the Chinese Media Group (CMG).

The Chinese state media company and Games right-holder held a signing ceremony to announce that TDM would carry the signal of the CCTV-16 Olympic channel during the event in Italy.

A similar agreement was arranged between the two prior to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Macau station has also been awarded rights to broadcast next year's FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu in China.

The San Siro in Milan is set to host the Milan Cortina 2026 Opening Ceremony on February 6 2026 ©Getty Images

CMG recently extended its Olympic broadcast rights in China with a four-Games agreement that runs until Brisbane 2032 and included Beijing 2022, Los Angeles 2028 and the 2030 Winter Games, for which hosting rights have yet to be awarded.

The 2026 and 2032 Youth Olympic Games are also included in the deal.

CMG’s existing rights deal with the International Olympic Committee runs from 2018 to 2024 and is worth a total of $550 million (£415 million/€486 million).

Milan Cortina 2026 is set to take place from February 6 to 22 2026, making it the fourth time that Italy has hosted the Olympic Games after Cortina d'Ampezzo 1956, Rome 1960 and Turin 2006.

The Paralympic Games are then scheduled for March 6 to 15.