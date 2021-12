Korean University Sports Board (KUSB) President Chang Ho-sung has promised the country will "do its best" to host a successful International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games if it is awarded the 2027 edition of the event.

Chungcheong Province is hoping to stage the 2027 Games and is up against a bid from North Carolina for the hosting rights.

It is considered unlikely that any other candidates will express an interest in holding the Games, with the deadline set by FISU falling in January.

FISU is expected to chose its preferred bidder in the first six months of 2022.

"If we ought to be selected as the preferred bidder by FISU in the first half of 2022, we must prepare for it accordingly," Chang said.

South Korea is hoping to stage the 2027 Summer World University Games ©FISU

"If Chungcheong Province gets selected for the FISU World University Games in 2027, we will do our very best to successfully host the Games in the next five years."

South Korea is also due to stage the third Asian University Cheerleading Championships online in September.

"There are a lot of preparations to be made," Chang, a vice-president of the Asian University Sports Federation who led the South Korean teams at the 2005 and 2011 Universiades, said.

"We are closely cooperating and preparing with those who are involved."