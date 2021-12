The Asian University Sports Federation (AUSF) has held its General Assembly, hosting the event online for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the AUSF's 11th General Assembly, with International University Sports Federation (FISU) Acting President Leonz Eder and FISU secretary general and chief executive Eric Saintrond in attendance.

Presidents of other Continental University Sports Federations, the secretary general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations University Sports Council, Presidents of the Asian Chess Federation and Wushu Federation of Asia and AUSF Honorary President Zhang Xinsheng all showed support of the AUSF.

AUSF President Yanqing Xue praised the member federations of the AUSF and the Executive Committee members for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organising Committees for 2022 AUSF events provided updates on preparations, especially with respect to the coronavirus pandemic ©FISU

At the Congress, amendments to the Asian University Championships regulations were approved, including altering the definition of university teams, participation fees and other topics.

Organising Committees of 2022 AUSF events also delivered progress reports.

Commitments were made in the build-up to the AUSF Football Cup in Jinjiang in China, 3x3 basketball, men’s basketball and the Archery Championship in Chinese Taipei and rugby sevens in Malaysia.

Organising Committees said will keep a close eye on the pandemic as they hope to host safe and successful events.

Next year will be the 30th anniversary of the AUSF.