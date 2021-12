India's PV Sindhu and Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong earned places in the semi-finals of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals after winning their second group matches of the competition in Bali.

Both players had made a winning start to the season-ending tournament yesterday at Bali International Convention Center.

World champion Sindhu sealed her place in the last four after recording a 21-10, 21-13 win over Germany’s Yvonne Li, while Chochuwong overcame Denmark’s Line Christophersen 22-20, 23-21.

Sindhu and Li will meet tomorrow to determine the Group A winner.

The women’s singles competition was impacted by an injury retirement, with Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min retiring when 21-7, 15-9 down to Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

Yeo’s matches have now been voided, with Ongbamrungphan remaining winless and Akane Yamaguchi’s triumph yesterday having been discounted.

Yamaguchi still tops the Group B standings after the Japanese player beat Indonesia Masters and Open champion An Se-young 21-14, 18-21, 21-16.

An is second in the group with one win, with the South Korean behind Yamaguchi due to their head-to-head record.

Two injury retirements led to semi-finalists from Group A of the men’s singles being determined yesterday.

Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen, who is now world number one, sealed top spot today as the Danish player beat India’s Lakshya Sen 21-15, 21-14.

The two players will watch the conclusion of Group B tomorrow.

Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia is poised to join the pair in the semi-finals after recording his second win to top the Group B standings.

Lee was a 21-13, 21-19 winner against France’s Toma Junior Popov today.

Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn beat India’s Srikanth Kidambi 21-18, 21-7 today, with the result placing him second in the standings on their head-to-head record.

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty withdrew from the men’s doubles competition, leading to three teams seeking the two semi-final spots.

Indonesia’s Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo remain top the standings after their victory yesterday.

Viktor Axelsen won his match in the injury-impacted men's singles Group A ©Getty Images

Olympic champions Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin of Chinese Taipei are second following a 21-13, 21-12 win over Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark.

Japan’s Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi have advanced from Group B following their second consecutive win, with the duo beating France’s Christo and Toma Junior Popov 21-9, 21-15.

Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi are also through to the last four, after a 12-21, 21-11, 21-18 win over Indonesia’s Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Rambitan.

In the women’s doubles, South Korea’s Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong booked their place in the semi-finals.

The pairing overcame Indonesia’s Olympic champions Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu 21-15, 21-18 to ensure progression.

Polii and Rahayu remain second in the standings, with the duo facing a winner-takes-all match tomorrow against Malaysia’s Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan.

Tan and Muralitharan beat Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand 23-21, 21-14 to remain in contention.

The qualifiers from Group B have been decided, with Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria and Japan’s Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida winning their second matches.

The Stoeva sisters were 21-19, 22-20 winners against India’s Ashwini Ponnappa and Nelakurihi Sikki Reddy today, while Matsuyama and Shida beat England’s Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith 22-20, 21-14.

The mixed doubles competition saw Malaysia’s Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying win 21-17, 19-21, 21-16 over Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Bøje of Denmark to advance to the last four.

Japan’s Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino beat Malaysia’s Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing 21-16, 21-10 to earn the second spot.

Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai advanced from Group B following consecutive wins.

The duo beat Hong Kong’s Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet 21-14, 20-22, 21-19 today.

Indonesia’s Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti won their match 21-16, 21-13 against England’s Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith in the same group.