Hosts Finland will be aiming for their third straight Men's World Floorball Championship title this month after the delayed tournament gets underway in Helsinki.

The International Floorball Federation postponed the competition, initially due to take place in 2020, in September 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finland are among the favourites once again, leading Sweden, Denmark and Latvia in Group A.

Sweden, who are eight-time winners, are the other key team to watch, having faced Finland and each of the last seven world finals.

Finland have won four of those finals, while Sweden have won three.

"The biggest thing must have been missing the normal international games so now it feels even more special to get to play against all the other top teams in front of our home crowd," the Finnish team said.

Sweden, meanwhile, claimed: "We believe that we have a strong and solid squad consisting of a fine mix of distinguished, seasoned veterans and young upcoming starlets.

"Swedish Floorball is always aiming for the spot on international level and this year’s team has no other goal in focus other than that."

Other teams looking to go far in the competition are two Group B teams, third seeds Switzerland and the Czech Republic, seeded fourth.

Floorball is due to make an appearance at the Birmingham 2022 World Games, with the top five teams from the World Championships qualifying.

Among the teams eager to secure one of the top-five spots are Germany, who said: "We are going to build up a new idendity of German Floorball with the men's team.

"The World Floorball Championship in Helsinki is supposed to be the first step.

"There will be a big fight for place five and we want to be part of that.

"We know it is a great challenge but we want to fight for the World Games."

Competition is due to get underway tomorrow, with group games taking place until Monday (December 6).

All four teams from Group A and B will qualify for the knockout stages, which run until December 12, when the final will be played at the Hartwall Arena.