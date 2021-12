Weightlifters get quarantine exemption as IWF World Championships to go ahead

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships, due to start on Tuesday (December 7) in Uzbekistan, can go ahead as planned.

Athletes and officials will be exempt from new COVID-19-related travel restrictions imposed yesterday by the host nation’s Health Ministry, organisers said.

"The competition is not going to be cancelled," says an email sent to member federations by the Organising Committee today.

Three African nations have pulled out, and China had already withdrawn, the statement said.

Ten nations have been banned outright from flying into Uzbekistan – nine from Africa plus Hong Kong – and visitors from 10 others must undergo a 10-day quarantine on arrival.

But crucially, any visitors from those 10 – which include Italy, Britain and Australia – will be exempt from the quarantine and will stay in Tashkent in a secure bubble.

More follows