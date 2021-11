Departing African Confederation of Modern Pentathlon (ACMP) President Nundkishor Fakun has challenged the process of the continental body's elections this year, alleging interference from the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM).

Fakun said that UIPM secretary general Shiny Fang had presided over the ACMP elections this year, but that voting was supposed to be in the hands of the ACMP President, so this therefore violated UIPM statutes and electoral rules.

Documents seen by insidethegames show a disciplinary panel is to be convened following Fakun's complaint made to the legal counsel of the UIPM.

On Thursday (November 25), the UIPM Executive Board appointed a disciplinary panel composed of UIPM treasurer John Helmick, South American Confederation of Modern Pentathlon President Jorge Salas and UIPM Board member for development Viacheslav Malishev.

These panel members are due to agree on a chairman for the case.

If unsatisfied with the panel findings, the Mauritian said he will appeal to the Court of Arbitration of the UIPM and then the Court of Arbitration for Sport if necessary.

Fakun said he was in "no doubt about the outcome", stating he had "all evidence in writing".

Sylvestre Zaré was elected after three rounds of voting , beating the incumbent by nine votes to eight.

Fakun served one term beginning in 2016 and is due to step down on December 31.

The UIPM has also come under fire for the manner in which it has sought to remove riding from the sport ©Getty Images

Before a date for the panel hearing can be confirmed, the UIPM must give the ACMP President its terms of reference.

Fakun noted that the ACMP elections were the only continental votes overseen by Fang.

Continental elections were scheduled to take place in 2020, but Presidents had their terms extended by a year due to complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UIPM declined to comment on the matter when approached by insidethegames.

This is the latest governance conflict to arise in modern pentathlon, following the ongoing controversy surrounding the removal of riding from the sport.

The Danish Modern Pentathlon Association is appealing the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, arguing there was not sufficient debate.