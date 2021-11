National Olympic Committees (NOCs) are due to meet in Birmingham to discuss next year's World Games in the American city.

Officials will hold talks tomorrow and Thursday (December 2) on how they can best support their athletes when they compete in Alabama.

National sports organisations (NSOs) will also be involved in the discussions, as more than 100 countries and 3,600 athletes begin to finetune their preparations for the Games.

"We closely collaborate with a wide range of stakeholders whose knowledge and experience will contribute to the ultimate success of the World Games 2022," said International World Games Association (IWGA) chief executive Joachim Gossow, and Birmingham 2022 chief executive Nick Sellers, in a joint invitation letter.

"The mission of this meeting will be focused on the major organisational issues of the World Games 2022.

"The subject matter under discussion will refer to NOC and NSO support of participating International Federations (IFs), and their athletes, existing facilities in the host city, sport disciplines, venues and the official sports programme."

According to the IWGA, the NOC meeting is "an essential part of the preparation and an important milestone towards ensuring that the event achieves the greatest possible success".

Twenty-six NOCs were on the ground during the last World Games, held in Wrocław in Poland in 2017.

Birmingham has already welcomed representatives from 34 IFs for the competition managers' meeting.

The event is due to take place between July 7 and 17 next year after being postponed from 2021.

This followed the one-year delay to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the new dates clashing with Birmingham 2022.

Thirty-four sports which are not part of the Olympic programme will be contested in Birmingham.

There will be 58 disciplines and 223 medal events in all.