Birmingham 2022 has revealed plans to use a Diamond League meeting as a test event for the Commonwealth Games here in the English city.

The Diamond League published last week its 14-series calendar for the 2022 season, scheduled to run from May to September.

After the season's opener in Qatari capital Doha on May 13, organisers are planning to visit either Birmingham or London eight days later.

A decision has yet to be made over the venue for the English leg, but Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid told insidethegames that it has entered talks with Diamond League organisers over the possibility of using the Alexander Stadium.

The venue in Perry Barr is undergoing a £72.4 million ($99 million/ €84.4 million) redevelopment with plans for it to be completed by April next year.

Once finished with the addition of temporary seating, the Alexander Stadium will be able to hold around 30,000 spectators.

It will play host to the Opening and Closing Ceremonies as well as the athletics events during the Commonwealth Games.

Reid said the Diamond League meet would be an ideal opportunity to test the stadium prior to the Games, due to be held from July 28 to August 8 next year.

A blue track is being laid at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham ©Birmingham 2022

"We are in discussions with them [the Diamond League], nothing has been formalised at all," said Reid.

"We obviously need to test this venue so that is one of the options but obviously it is a major event so we need to make sure this stadium is in the right place to be able to do that.

"They [Diamond League] have published the fact that they are looking at it but we will continue our discussions and if we can make that work of course we will do that but if not then we will look for other alternative events."

The London Stadium - built for the 2012 Olympics and home to football team West Ham United - has also been mooted as a possible venue for the early-season Diamond League meet.

The Alexander Stadium held its first Diamond League event in 2011 and Reid is hopeful the premier track and field one-day meeting series will stop in Birmingham again in 2022.

"It would be great to have an event of that scale which would allow us to test a number of our operational plans but at the same time it is a high-profile event so we need to be ready," added Reid.

"We are just working through the details.

"As you can imagine there is a huge amount of complexity in getting this stadium event-ready so we want to make sure that if we did go down that route with a test event of that scale then we can do it justice."

The CGF Coordination Commission has started its three-day review of preparations for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©CGF

Reid was speaking at the latest inspection by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Coordination Commission which is monitoring Birmingham 2022 to ensure it stays on schedule and is delivered on budget.

Members of the Coordination Commission, including new CGF chief executive Katie Sadleir, arrived in Birmingham to look at the progress of venues, including the Alexander Stadium.

A new west stand has been built while work is currently underway to lay a striking blue athletics track.

"I can’t think of anywhere else better to give the CGF a real insight into the progress that has been made than Alexander Stadium," said Reid.

"It has been a year since they were last here so for them to see the full bowl in place and the track going down it really gives you a sense of what the Opening Ceremony and athletics venue is going to look like.

"There is still overlay work to be done and additional seats to go in but in terms of getting a real sense of the scale of the venue and what it will feel like it’s a really good way to kick off their visit here.

"Great credit has to go to the City Council and the construction teams because over the last 18 months there have been challenging circumstances.

"We are starting to see the output of that [work] and it really is spectacular."