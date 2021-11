Victims of domestic abuse to be offered housing at Paris 2024 Olympic Village

Women who have been victims of domestic abuse are set to be offered housing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Village after the conclusion of the Games, according to France's Equality Minister.

As part of the project, houses and apartments will be reserved for women and their children at the Village, which overlaps the Saint-Denis, Ile Saint-Denis and Saint-Ouen communes.

Élisabeth Moreno, the Minister Delegate for Gender Equality, Diversity and Equal Opportunities in the French Government, said the women will "benefit from housing that will help them rebuild" following the end of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

"The fight against violence requires the mobilisation of the whole of society," Moreno added, according to French newspaper L'Équipe.

"I can tell you today that the legacy of the Paris 2024 Games will show how much this commitment will last."

Élisabeth Moreno, the Minister Delegate for Gender Equality, Diversity and Equal Opportunities in the French Government, said the scheme would help vulnerable women rebuild ©Getty Images

Officials from the French Government, Paris 2024, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee visited the Village earlier this month to inspect construction progress.

Nicolas Ferrand - general manager of Solideo, the company responsible for overseeing the building of the venues for Paris 2024 - said the Village was "exactly on schedule".

In October, Paris 2024 signed an agreement which will see part of the studios of the Cité du Cinéma, in the heart of the village, become a training centre for team and combat sports during the Games.

IOC Coordination Commission chairman Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant hailed the Olympic Village as "impressive".

"Paris is in the process of fulfilling the promise of the Games which aim to be spectacular, that's normal, but also responsible, sustainable and useful," the Belgian added.

"It is an increasingly important word."