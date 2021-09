France manager Didier Deschamps has become the latest high-profile figure to criticise FIFA's plan to hold its men's World Cup every two years, claiming the move would "trivialise" the tournament.

The comments from Deschamps, whose French team won the last World Cup in Russia in 2018, came on the same day FIFA held an online summit to discuss the controversial proposal with its Council members and National Associations.

Deschamps joins the likes of UEFA, the European Union and the German and Portuguese Federations in voicing opposition to the prospect of staging the World Cup biennially rather than every four years.

"To be honest, my first feeling in my playing career, being able to move on to a World Cup every two years, it makes me feel like I'm trivialising it," Deschamps said.

"That's the best word I can think of.

"I do not have all the ins and outs.

"I will not be the expert but until now, every four years, it was very good like that.

"We are used to it."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino claimed the organisation was conducting the "most inclusive and thorough consultation process that the world of football has ever seen on a global basis".

The four-hour online summit was attended by representatives of 204 countries and 32 Council members, FIFA said.

It follows criticism from UEFA, which claimed the plans had only been "communicated and openly promoted" in the media and that members across the world had not been consulted.

UEFA, whose President Aleksander Čeferin has been perhaps the most vocal critic of the proposal championed by FIFA's chief of global development Arsène Wenger, also called for a "proper consultation".

Infantino reiterated his belief that the World Cup should be held more regularly.

"This first summit was an important step in the consultation process, because it provided both FIFA Council members and over 200 FIFA member associations with the opportunity to make proposals, to ask questions and to debate issues in an open and transparent way," Infantino said.

"FIFA has ambitions for football development across the entire world, but these can only be realised if we have more successful events taking place on a more regular basis.

"The new FIFA is open for this type of dialogue as we strive to find the best possible solution for women’s, men’s and youth football going forward, both in terms of international match calendar and final tournaments reform."

FIFA has promised a "comprehensive report" will be filed on the plans in November, before a global summit takes place prior to the end of 2021.

Infantino claimed FIFA was aware of the issues raised regarding the potential shift to a biennial format, such as the impact on an already-congested calendar and concerns over player welfare.

"We will only make changes if it benefits everyone," the FIFA President added.

"No-one should be a loser in this, everyone should be better off at the end of the day.

"Otherwise there is no reason to change anything, if the global world of football and everyone in it is not better off.

"We are aware of the different challenges that this brings."