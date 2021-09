Six Argentine players and two staff members kicked out of The Rugby Championship for breaching COVID-19 rules

Six Argentina players and two staff members have been kicked out of The Rugby Championship for breaching COVID-19 rules while in Australia.

The Rugby Championship, which also includes Australia, South Africa and New Zealand, has been operating under strict coronavirus restrictions in Australian state Queensland.

Governing body South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina Rugby (SANZAAR) said the group went on an unauthorised day trip to Byron Bay in New South Wales, crossing state borders in the process.

"SANZAAR is very disappointed that such a breach has occurred given the clear rules that are in place to ensure the health and safety of all players and staff, and compliance with all relevant health orders," it said in a statement.

The Pumas have now been left without forward Pablo Matera and his teammates Sebastián Cancelliere, Joaquín Díaz Bonilla, Felipe Ezcurra, Santiago Medrano and Santiago Socino for their final match against Australia on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

Pablo Matera is the most experienced of the banned players, with 62 international appearances for Argentina ©Getty Images

The Argentina Rugby Union (UAR) said team manager Lucas Chioccarelli and video analyst Rodrigo Martínez were also on the trip.

The group tried to re-enter Queensland but were turned back by police for lacking required documentation and had to stay at a hotel in New South Wales overnight.

"All are in perfect health, staying in a hotel in the area, waiting for their condition to be resolved," the UAR said.

"In parallel, an internal process has begun to clarify what happened and determine the corresponding responsibilities."

The four national teams have been restricted to their hotels and training facilities as Queensland authorities try to stamp out a small outbreak of COVID-19.