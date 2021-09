An independent investigation into the controversial boxing tournament at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro has uncovered more than 10 suspicious matches that were likely corrupted as part of a "bout manipulation" scheme in place at the event.

Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren, whose company led the probe, confirmed the manipulated bouts included the bantamweight quarter-final between Ireland's Michael Conlan and Vladimir Nikitin of Russia.

McLaren said the investigation had also found "problems in relation to" the decision to award Frenchman Tony Yoka the super heavyweight gold medal over Britain's Joe Joyce.

A bribe of up to $250,000 (£186,000/€216,000) was also offered to fix the outcome of the lightweight semi-final between Otgondalai Dorjnyambuu of Mongolia and Sofiane Oumiha of France, McLaren said.

