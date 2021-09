Chinese spectators are to be allowed at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and unvaccinated athletes will face stricter quarantine requirements than those who have been inoculated against COVID-19, the Organising Committee has said.

Beijing 2022 briefed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board about its planned coronavirus countermeasures today.

A "closed-loop management system", whereby all Games-related personnel can only move only between specified venues using dedicated transport, will also be in place.

Everyone within this closed-loop management system will be tested for COVID-19 daily.

The IOC said that both it and the International Paralympic Committee are supportive of Beijing 2022's plan, in particular the admission of spectators.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games earlier this year, fans were barred from the vast majority of venues as the Japanese capital and is neighbouring prefectures were under a state of emergency.

More follows.