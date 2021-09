Khan quits as PCB chief executive four months before contract due to expire

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the resignation of Wasim Khan as chief executive - four months before his contract was due to expire.

Khan was appointed by the PCB in 2019 after signing a three-year deal which was expected to run out in February next year.

But the PCB has released a short statement, confirming that the former batsman had tendered his resignation.

The organisation also said that its Board of governors would meet later today to "consider the matter".

Khan’s abrupt departure comes after head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis left their positions.

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja was elected unopposed as the new PCB chairman on a three-year term earlier this month.

Raja replaced Ehsan Mani, who failed to accept a short-term extension.

Pakistani newspaper The New International quoted a source claiming Khan decided to step down over "differences" with Raja.

Australian Matthew Hayden and South African Vernon Philander have recently joined Pakistan as bowling consultants but Khan reportedly had no involvement in their appointments.

Ramiz Raja was recently appointed as the new chair of the PCB ©Getty Images

Khan played 58 first-class matches, racking up 2,835 runs including five centuries and 17 half-centuries.

The 50-year-old, who was born in Birmingham, played for Warwickshire, Sussex and Derbyshire.

He became chief executive of the Cricket Foundation in 2009 before taking up the same role with Leicestershire in 2015.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) refused to comment on Khan’s resignation from the PCB.

In October last year, Khan received scathing criticism for calling on the ICC to give visa assurances prior to this year’s Men's Twenty20 World Cup.

Khan asked for clarification from the ICC amid fears his players might face visa issues for the competition in India.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India insisted Khan’s comment "stemmed from ignorance".

Khan's departure comes amid uncertainty regarding the safety of travelling teams in Pakistan.

New Zealand and England have withdrawn from tours in the country this summer due to safety concerns.

Following New Zealand's withdrawal, the PCB insisted in a statement: "The PCB and Government of Pakistan have made fool proof security arrangements for all visiting teams."

The statement added: "The Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team."