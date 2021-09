Preparations are continuing unaffected for next month's Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly, after an earthquake struck the host island of Crete this morning.

The 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Greek island at 9.17am local time, killing one person and injuring 20 others.

Its epicentre was 25 kilometres south-south-east of Heraklion, Greece's fourth largest city.

It was measured at 6.0 magnitude by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, with the Institute of Geodynamics in Athens recording it at 5.8.

A number of aftershocks have occurred in the area throughout the day.

According to the Associated Press, 10 of the 20 people were treated for their injuries, and local media reported damage to hundreds of homes, with tents being made available for affected residents according to civil protection officials.

The ANOC General Assembly is due to take place on October 24 and 25, having been moved firstly from Seoul and then from Athens ©Getty Images

Greece's climate crisis and civil protection minister Christos Stylianides said a state of emergency would be declared in the area.

However, international and domestic flights were not affected, and no serious damage was reported to hotels on the island.

In a joint statement to insidethegames ANOC and the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) said: "The Creta Maris Beach Resort, which will host the ANOC General Assembly, and the surrounding area was not affected by the earthquake, and ANOC and the HOC are continuing with preparations as planned.

"We have every confidence we will deliver a safe and successful event for all participants."

Earthquakes are a frequent occurrence in Greece, which lies on a fault line.

The ANOC General Assembly is due to be held in less than a month's time on October 24 and 25 at the Creta Maris Beach Resort.

The gathering was initially due to take place in the South Korean capital Seoul, but was moved to the Greek capital Athens in July because of COVID-19 concerns, before being switched to Crete.

The ANOC General Assembly is a key meeting which brings together the 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs).