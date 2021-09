Petra Tzschoppe backed for re-election as DOSB vice-president for women and equality

Petra Tzschoppe is set to be re-elected as the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) vice-president for women and equality, after being put forward for re-election by the Women's General Assembly (FVV).

Under DOSB rules, her re-election has to be ratified at the General Assembly in December, but the FVV was able to propose that she serves another term.

After being confirmed as the FVV's preferred candidate for the position, Tzschoppe thanked those present at the assembly for their backing.

"It is our common task to support the goals of the actual implementation of equality, which are anchored in the statutes of the DOSB, and to work towards gender equality in sport," Tzschoppe said.

"We demand that these concerns flow into the current discussions about structures, content and personnel, into the decisions on the future of the DOSB.

The Women's General Assembly also agreed to continue its equality strategy ©Getty Images

"Change means breaking up outdated structures and ways of thinking, means cultural change.

"Women have often initiated important developments.

"We want to and will actively participate in the current change processes, with specialist knowledge, experience, ideas and people, and want to be equally involved."

Delegates at the FVV also unanimously agreed to continue the equality strategy, to be implemented over the next four years in conjunction with member organisations of the DOSB.

This includes bringing about gender equality in management positions, striving to include more women in competitive sports, providing protection from violence, gender equality in the media and promoting gender and sexual diversity.