World Athletics has partnered with Sport and Sustainability International (SandSI), announcing the creation of the Air Quality and Sport Working Group as the organisations seek to resolve air quality issues that impact global sport.

It is to be the first group to work within the Sustainable Sport Lab, a SandSI programme that focuses on sustainable initiatives to impose changes across the global sport sector.

This cooperation agreement is in line with the United Nations Environment Programme's International Day for Clean Air for Blue Skies, which was celebrated on September 7.

"Air quality is one of six key pillars of the Sustainability Strategy we outlined in 2020, something that directly impacts the 1.4 billion people around the world who run regularly," said World Athletics head of sustainability Bob Ramsak.

"We recognise that the sports industry has an important role to play in advocating for improved air quality.

"Partnering with our peers from other sports allows us all to both raise awareness about the dangers posed by air pollution and to find solutions to air quality issues more quickly and efficiently."

Air pollution is a concern in many major cities around the world including Los Angeles and Beijing ©Getty Images

Joining SandSI and World Athletics in the initiative are the European Non-Governmental Sports Organisation, ENGSO Youth, Formula E and the International Cycling Union.

"We are excited to collaborate with this incredible group of organisations who share our common goal of addressing air quality issues facing sports and the world today," said Geert Hendriks, SandSI founding director.

"We are pleased to host this newly formed group which will operate as part of the Sustainable Sport Lab, a SandSI programme that focuses on the innovation and development of resources designed for the use of sport and for the advancement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals."

SandSI is a Swiss organisation founded in 2017, with an aim to improve sustainability in and through sport.

Its current membership includes sport and non-sport entities as well as individuals from more than 45 countries across the world.