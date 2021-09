Eric Saintrond, secretary general and chief executive of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), has been awarded the Order of Friendship, an honour given to individuals whose work has had a positive impact in Russia.

Recipients are decided by the Russian President and both Russians and foreign nationals are eligible for the honour.

Saintrond was presented with the award, in the form of a badge, by Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin.

Matytsin has stepped aside as FIDU President until December 17 2022 because Russian Government officials may not hold Board positions at organisations which are signed up to the World Anti-Doping Code while the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, and by extension Russia, is subject to World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions for manipulation of Moscow Laboratory data.

FISU is a World Anti-Doping Code signatory.

Saintrond has been involved with FISU since 1985 and has served as the organisation’s secretary general and chief executive since 2007.

During Saintrond’s tenure, Russia has hosted the 2013 Summer Universiade in Kazan and the 2019 Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk.

Preparations are in full swing for the 2023 Summer World University Games, which are set to be hosted in Yekaterinburg.

Saintrond has been part of a International Technical Committee delegation visiting Yekaterinburg this month to inspect the city's progress.

Kazan is also home to the FISU Volunteer Leaders Academy, an educational event which serves as a key part of the university sport movement.