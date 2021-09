Reindl suggests allegations on eve of vote hurt IIHF Presidential campaign

Franz Reindl has claimed there is "no basis" for corruption allegations made prior to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Presidential vote, where the German Ice Hockey Federation head missed out on the governing body’s top job.

Reindl made it through to the final round of the IIHF Presidential vote, with the Czech Republic’s Petr Bříza, Henrik Bach Nielsen of Denmark and Belarus' Sergej Gontcharov eliminated in the early rounds.

France’s Luc Tardif triumphed by 67 votes to the Reindl’s 39 in the final stage.

Tardif succeeds René Fasel, who is the IIHF's longest-serving President and first took the reins in 1994.

Reindl issued a statement after the election thanking his team and supporters for their backing.

"I warmly congratulate Luc Tardif on his election as the new IIHF President and look forward to a good, successful cooperation," Reindl said.

"I would like to thank my team and all supporters of my candidacy for the IIHF presidential election."

The German also commented to Russian state news agency TASS regarding allegations made on the eve of the election at the IIHF's Semi-Annual Congress in Saint Petersburg.

German newspapers Der Spiegel and Augsburger Allgemeine reported allegations that Reindl had made "some questionable payments" in early June.

Luc Tardif was elected IIHF President yesterday after winning by 67 votes to Franz Reindl’s 39 in the final round ©Getty Images

A 40-page report into the allegations by German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) ombudsman Felix Rettenmaier reportedly claims there are "sufficient factual indications of a criminal offence in some points" with "initial suspicion".

Rettenmaier is calling for a further legal investigation.

Reindl denied the claims and suggested media reporting had impacted his hopes of becoming IIHF President.

"This report is a very serious accusation, and there is no basis for it," Reindl told TASS.

"And it may also be questionable when this report appeared - on the eve of my decision, which changed opinions about me.

“But this is the German media, someone is behind this and we will find out.

"Because there is nothing here, I'm sure of it."

Reindl also missed out on being elected as regional vice-president for Europe and Africa.

The role was secured by Bach Nielsen, with the Dane winning the poll by 61 votes to Reindl's 44.

Reindl will remain on the IIHF Council after being elected for a second term in the second round of voting.