The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Culture and Education Commission has met virtually to discuss its latest plans to help National Olympic Committees (NOCs).

Holding the gathering online due to complications caused by COVID-19, the meeting included a presentation on the results of the NOC survey ANOC conducted to get feedback on the organisation's scholarship programme it offers at the Russian International Olympic University and Seoul National University.

"The results of the survey were positive and demonstrated that NOCs see value in the opportunity to learn from international best practice at the universities," ANOC said in a statement.

Following on from the meeting, the Culture and Education Commission discussed webinars that are planned for 2022 and the presentation it is set to deliver at the ANOC General Assembly in Crete, which is scheduled for October 24 and 25.

Stanislav Pozdnyakov chairs the ANOC Culture and Education Commission ©Getty Images

Initially, South Korean capital Seoul was set to host the General Assembly, before it was moved to Greece's capital Athens due to COVID-19 complications.

It was later moved within the country to the Creta Maris Beach Resort.

Russian Stanislav Pozdnyakov - a five time fencing medallist and Russian Olympic Committee President - is chairman of the Culture and Education Commission.

Maxwell Desilva of Sri Lanka, Germany's Gudrun Doll-Tepper, Iran's Reza Gharakhanlou, Antigua and Barbuda's Everly Paul Chet Greene, South Korea's Kim Jae-youl, Guam's Joey Miranda, Namibia's Joan Smit and Brazil's Paulo Wanderley Teixeira Gambian Beatrice Allen are the other members.