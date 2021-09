Former German cyclist suspended for nine years over anti-doping violations

Former German cyclist Björn Thurau has been slapped with a nine-and-a-half-year ban from the sport after being found to have violated anti-doping rules.

Thurau’s results over the past 11 years have also been scrubbed off following the National Anti Doping Agency Germany's (NADA) ruling.

The 33-year-old, who retired from racing at the end of 2019, was found guilty of several doping offences.

Among the violations included the "use or attempted use of prohibited substances and prohibited methods", "possession of prohibited substances or prohibited methods", "placing on the market or attempting to market prohibited substances or prohibited methods" and "administration or attempt to administer any prohibited substance or prohibited method".

Thurau has been banned for nine years and six months with the suspension starting on August 19 this year.

Björn Thurau retired from racing in 2019 after a 12-year professional career ©Getty Images

All of Thurau's results from December 21 in 2010 - where the first inspection of anti-doping rule violations took place - to March 9 this year have been crossed out, meaning all his medals, points and prizes gained during this period have been cancelled.

NADA’s ruling states that Thurau will not be allowed to take part in "any function during the suspension in competitions or sporting activities" unless it is an authorised anti-doping prevention or rehabilitation programme.

It has also been confirmed by NADA that Thurau has not appealed against the decision.

Thurau turned professional in 2007 before going on to compete for a series of teams including Team Europcar, Bora-Argon 18, Wanty-Groupe Gobert and most recently Vito-Feirense-PNB.

He claimed mountain stage victories at the Tour de Luxembourg in 2013 and Tour de Suisse in 2014 but those results have now been wiped out following the ban.